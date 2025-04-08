Clock is ticking for Victor Osimhen! Which team will he decide to go to?

Galatasaray, made a deal with Napoli's Victor Osimhen for 1 year contract on loan last summer window which was unexpected decision for the Nigerian striker came right after a lot of clubs has placing bid for him as like as Saudi clubs.

There has been unresolvable tension between the Italian team and the Nigerian player, as Napoli have reached a dead end in negotiations for the player.

KEPT HIS PROMISE

After a lot of rumours linked with Osimhen for the winter window, he decided to stay Turkish team who is currently leading the league with Nigerian striker's amazing contributions.

As the loan agreement between Galatasaray and Osimhen approaches its end, rumors about his transfer to European teams such as Manchester United, Juventus and Barcelona continue.

Here are the closest options to the Nigerian striker...

ODDS FOR RETURN TO ITALY

It seems impossible for Osimhen to continue his career in Napoli due to the problems he has with the Napoli management.

At the same time, the stubbornness of another Italian team, Juventus, is invalidated by the fact that Napoli does not want to see the player as a rival on the field.

Sources closest to the Nigerian forward say that the player does not want to shake hands with any Serie A team.

The reason for this is alleged to be that Osimhen wants to continue his career in Premier League.

PREMIER LEAGUE RUMOURS

Despite wanting to move to England, Osimhen is determined to have his full salary of €12 million per year paid.

Also Napoli's €75 million transfer fee expectation continues to cause a transfer impasse for financially struggling English clubs.

At the same time Manchester United's, which Premier League team most willing to sign the player, financial situation is not enough to convince the player, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Others teams as like as Liverpool, Chelsea and Arsenal is monitoring Osimhen but according the sources we reached, he is not a priority for them at the moment.

PSG IN CLOSE PURSUIT

PSG, who declared their championship in the French league early, continue to scout for the player. It is claimed that if Osimhen cannot shake hands with English teams, his closest choice would be the Ligue 1 champions.

It is also known that the 26-year-old striker does not want to go to Saudi Arabia and plans to continue his career in a team that competes in the Champions League.

WHAT IF HE DECIDES TO STAY?

Galatasaray is keen to acquire Osimhen, whose performance this season will probably bring the team the Turkish Super League championship.

While the management is preparing to mobilise all its resources for the Nigerian striker, some fans are criticising that such a large payment will harm the team in the long run.

Victor Osimhen scored 28 goals and made 5 assists in 32 appearances for Galatasaray this season.