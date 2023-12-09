Real Madrid Manager Ancelotti: 'Arda is in the final part of his recovery'

Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti, on Friday, talked to the Spanish press about the injury worries of players Jude Bellingham and Arda Guler.

The Italian coach confirmed that Guler is close to being ready to return to the team.

"Guler is in the final part of his recovery. Next week, he will start with high intensity and will be ready for the last games of the year or the beginning of next year," the 64-year-old said.

Ancelotti also talked about English star Jude Bellingham, who dislocated his shoulder in the Spanish La Liga game against Rayo Vallecano in November.

"With the shoulder, he has to do specific work to take care of it, and with each passing day, he is getting better," he added.

English player may need to undergo surgery and end up missing the EURO 2024 if his shoulder injury doesn't heal well enough.

The 18-year-old Turkish wunderkind moved to Real Madrid from Fenerbahce on a six-year contract at the beginning of July.

He led Fenerbahce to win the 2022-23 Turkish Cup.