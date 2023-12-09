Haberler Football Real Madrid Manager Ancelotti: 'Arda is in the final part of his recovery'

Real Madrid Manager Ancelotti: 'Arda is in the final part of his recovery'

Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti, on Friday, talked to the Spanish press about the injury worries of players Jude Bellingham and Arda Guler.

Football Haberleri Giriş Tarihi: 09 Aralık 2023 Cumartesi 14:43
Son dakika spor haberlerinden haberdar olmak için
Google News fotomac.com.tr'ye abone olun.
Abone Ol
Real Madrid Manager Ancelotti: 'Arda is in the final part of his recovery'

Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti, on Friday, talked to the Spanish press about the injury worries of players Jude Bellingham and Arda Guler.

The Italian coach confirmed that Guler is close to being ready to return to the team.

"Guler is in the final part of his recovery. Next week, he will start with high intensity and will be ready for the last games of the year or the beginning of next year," the 64-year-old said.

Ancelotti also talked about English star Jude Bellingham, who dislocated his shoulder in the Spanish La Liga game against Rayo Vallecano in November.

"With the shoulder, he has to do specific work to take care of it, and with each passing day, he is getting better," he added.

English player may need to undergo surgery and end up missing the EURO 2024 if his shoulder injury doesn't heal well enough.

The 18-year-old Turkish wunderkind moved to Real Madrid from Fenerbahce on a six-year contract at the beginning of July.

He led Fenerbahce to win the 2022-23 Turkish Cup.

DİĞER
Beşiktaş Fenerbahçe derbisi için efsaneler SABAH Spor'a konuştu: O isim Syzmanski'nin koşularına karşılık veremezse...
Başkan Erdoğan'dan "Gazze" resti: Adil bir dünya mümkün ama ABD ile değil! | CANLI YAYIN
Derbinin oranları açıklandı! İşte favori takım
Real Madrid'den G.Saray'a geliyor!
SON DAKİKA
Anasayfa Anasayfa Beşiktaş Beşiktaş Fenerbahçe Fenerbahçe Galatasaray Galatasaray Trabzonspor Trabzonspor
Bayern Munich's match against Union Berlin postponed due to bad weather
UEFA EURO 2024 final tournament draw unveiled
💥ÇILGIN SAYISAL LOTO ÇEKİLİŞİ | 9 Aralık Cumartesi 2023 Sayısal Loto sonuçları - Çılgın Sayısal Loto SORGULAMA ekranı
EMEKLİ MAAŞ ZAMMI | 2024 yılı emekli maaşı ne kadar olacak? Emekli zammı SON DURUM
Bugün emekli olsam ne kadar maaş alırım?
6
Fotomaç Keşfet
Son Dakika
Clermont - Lille maçı ne zaman? Clermont - Lille maçı ne zaman? 15:49
Bodrum'da puanlar paylaşıldı! Bodrum'da puanlar paylaşıldı! 15:48
Beşiktaş'ta Aboubakar şoku! F.Bahçe derbisinde... Beşiktaş'ta Aboubakar şoku! F.Bahçe derbisinde... 15:46
Strasbourg - Le Havre maçı ne zaman? Strasbourg - Le Havre maçı ne zaman? 15:46
THY Avrupa Ligi'nde haftanın MVP'si Larkin! THY Avrupa Ligi'nde haftanın MVP'si Larkin! 15:45
Derbinin oranları açıklandı! İşte favori takım Derbinin oranları açıklandı! İşte favori takım 15:43
Daha Eski
Nice - Reims maçı ne zaman? Nice - Reims maçı ne zaman? 15:43
Yılport Samsunspor - Kasımpaşa maçı CANLI Yılport Samsunspor - Kasımpaşa maçı CANLI 15:43
Hakan Çalhanoğlu bombası! Premier Lig'den çifte talip Hakan Çalhanoğlu bombası! Premier Lig'den çifte talip 15:36
Fırtına'nın G. Antep FK maçı kamp kadrosu açıklandı! Fırtına'nın G. Antep FK maçı kamp kadrosu açıklandı! 15:33
Antalyaspor evinde 3 puanı kaptı! Antalyaspor evinde 3 puanı kaptı! 15:31
Tottenham - Newcastle United maçı ne zaman? Tottenham - Newcastle United maçı ne zaman? 15:30