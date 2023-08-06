Lazio sign Japanese midfielder Daichi Kamada on free transfer

Lazio signed Japanese midfielder Daichi Kamada on a free transfer Friday.

"Daichi Kamada is a new player of SS Lazio," the Rome-based club said in a statement to welcome their new signing.

Lazio did not disclose further details of his deal but said that Kamada will join Maurizio Sarri's squad after obtaining a visa to Italy.

Kamada, who will turn 27 on Saturday, won the 2022 UEFA Europa League title with German club Eintracht Frankfurt.

He scored 40 goals and made 33 assists in 179 appearances for Eintracht Frankfurt.

Kamada was a free agent this summer after his contract was not renewed by Eintracht Frankfurt.

He scored six goals in 29 international caps for Japan.