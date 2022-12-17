Goalkeeper injured as fans invade pitch in Melbourne derby

An Australian A-League clash between Melbourne Victory and Melbourne City was abandoned Saturday after "shocking" scenes when fans stormed the pitch and attacked a goalkeeper, who suffered a suspected concussion.

The match was called off in the first half after a fan protest against a decision this week by league bosses to award the grand finals series to Sydney for the next three years turned violent.

Supporters of both sides were planning to walk out at the 20-minute mark, but Victory fans turned on City goalkeeper Tom Glover after he appeared to throw a flare back towards them.

Scores of them invaded the pitch and one grabbed a metal bucket and pushed it into his face as scuffles broke out.

Play was halted and both sides left the field with the game abandoned.

"Tom Glover is receiving medical treatment in the dressing room and likely has a concussion," City tweeted, with pictures showing a gash on his face.

A match official was also injured, Football Australia said.

"Following shocking scenes ... where fans from the Melbourne Victory FC end entered the field of play, Football Australia match officials have abandoned the match," it said.

"Such behaviour has no place in Australian football, with a full Football Australia investigation is to commence immediately, where strong sanctions will be handed down."