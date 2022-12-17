Haberler Football Goalkeeper injured as fans invade pitch in Melbourne derby

Goalkeeper injured as fans invade pitch in Melbourne derby

An Australian A-League clash between Melbourne Victory and Melbourne City was abandoned Saturday after "shocking" scenes when fans stormed the pitch and attacked a goalkeeper, who suffered a suspected concussion.

Football Haberleri Giriş Tarihi: 17 Aralık 2022 Cumartesi 15:10
Goalkeeper injured as fans invade pitch in Melbourne derby

An Australian A-League clash between Melbourne Victory and Melbourne City was abandoned Saturday after "shocking" scenes when fans stormed the pitch and attacked a goalkeeper, who suffered a suspected concussion.

The match was called off in the first half after a fan protest against a decision this week by league bosses to award the grand finals series to Sydney for the next three years turned violent.

Supporters of both sides were planning to walk out at the 20-minute mark, but Victory fans turned on City goalkeeper Tom Glover after he appeared to throw a flare back towards them.

Scores of them invaded the pitch and one grabbed a metal bucket and pushed it into his face as scuffles broke out.

Play was halted and both sides left the field with the game abandoned.

"Tom Glover is receiving medical treatment in the dressing room and likely has a concussion," City tweeted, with pictures showing a gash on his face.

A match official was also injured, Football Australia said.

"Following shocking scenes ... where fans from the Melbourne Victory FC end entered the field of play, Football Australia match officials have abandoned the match," it said.

"Such behaviour has no place in Australian football, with a full Football Australia investigation is to commence immediately, where strong sanctions will be handed down."

DİĞER
Mutfak videoları ile ünlenen fenomen Taha Duymaz estetikle bambaşka biri olmuştu! Yeni mesleği şaşkınlık yarattı! Duyanlar şaşkın
Merve Boluğur ve 53 günlük eski eşi Mert Aydın sarmaş dolaş! Havada yine aşk kokuları var barışma dedikodularından hemen ardından...
Marcelo bekleniyordu! İşte Galatasaray'ın yeni sol beki
G.Saray'ı bekleyen büyük tehlike! Ceza alacak mı?
SON DAKİKA
Anasayfa Anasayfa Beşiktaş Beşiktaş Fenerbahçe Fenerbahçe Galatasaray Galatasaray Trabzonspor Trabzonspor
Former Lazio, Inter Milan defender Mihajlovic dies at 53
Brazilian youngster Endrick to join Real Madrid in 2024
Deve gribi nedir, belirtileri nelerdir?
Çılgın Sayısal Loto sorgulama ekranı (17 Aralık)
Barajlardaki doluluk oranı ne kadar oldu? (17 Aralık Cumartesi)
3
Fotomaç Keşfet
Son Dakika
Marcelo bekleniyordu! İşte Galatasaray'ın yeni sol beki Marcelo bekleniyordu! İşte Galatasaray'ın yeni sol beki 15:18
G.Saray'ı bekleyen büyük tehlike! Ceza alacak mı? G.Saray'ı bekleyen büyük tehlike! Ceza alacak mı? 15:14
Saha karıştı! Kaleci beyin sarsıntısı geçirdi Saha karıştı! Kaleci beyin sarsıntısı geçirdi 15:07
İrfan Can'dan Jesus sözleri! İrfan Can'dan Jesus sözleri! 14:05
Trabzonspor maç biletlerini satışa çıkardı Trabzonspor maç biletlerini satışa çıkardı 13:28
Galatasaray 2 yıldızın transferini bitirdi! Galatasaray 2 yıldızın transferini bitirdi! 13:12
Daha Eski
Trabzonspor yönetimi gelecek yılın bütçesi için yetki isteyecek Trabzonspor yönetimi gelecek yılın bütçesi için yetki isteyecek 12:50
F.Bahçe'ye yeni isim! İlk idmanına katıldı F.Bahçe'ye yeni isim! İlk idmanına katıldı 12:44
Icardi'nin kardeşinden Nara'ya olay sözler! Icardi'nin kardeşinden Nara'ya olay sözler! 12:38
Vitor Pereira'nın gözü o yıldızda! Vitor Pereira'nın gözü o yıldızda! 12:29
Göztepe 3 maçlık hasretine son verdi Göztepe 3 maçlık hasretine son verdi 12:23
Napoli - Villarreal maçı saat kaçta? Napoli - Villarreal maçı saat kaçta? 12:12