Götze happy after strong Frankfurt debut: 'feels right for me'

World Cup 2014 hero Mario Götze had a strong return to German football with Eintracht Frankfurt but has urged that more will be needed in Friday's Bundesliga opener against champions Bayern Munich.

Giriş Tarihi: 02 Ağustos 2022 Salı 12:40
"We made too many simple mistakes and should have been more determined in possession," Götze said after Frankfurt's 4-0 German Cup win at second division Magdeburg on Monday.

He said it was "important for our development" to stop making such mistakes which could prove costly against Bayern and also next week in the European Super Cup against Champions League winners Real Madrid.

Götze, 30, joined Europa League champions Frankfurt in summer from Dutch side PSV Eindhoven.

The scorer of Germany's World Cup final winner against Argentina in 2014 appears to be his former self again after years of modest form and health problems at Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund.

"It was a good decision for me, it feels good, the whole package was simply good, it feels right for me," he said about the transfer.

"The coach gives me a lot of freedom. I think I can be the missing link in this system," he added confidently.

"It was important to start into the season with a convincing victory," Götze said. "We want to play at the top and go far in all competitions."

Coach Oliver Glasner was full of praise for Götze's performance in Magdeburg.

"This wide-ranging look when the opponent is pressing and then having the solution ready is supreme art. He is someone who sees depth even in pressure situations and can initiate attacks. He did that very well. I'm very happy with his debut," Glasner raved.

Now Götze faces his former club Munich where he never fully felt at home during his term 2013-2016.

"I am looking forward to it, the first home game for me against Bayern. It will be good," he said.

