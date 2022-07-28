Bordeaux confirmed to play in French 2nd league during 2022-23

The governing body of French football gave the green light Wednesday to Bordeaux to play in the second-tier Ligue 2 BKT during the 2022-23 season that is scheduled to begin Saturday.

The French Football Federation (FFF) said its executive committee met to accept a conciliation proposal made Monday by the French National Olympic and Sports Committee (CNOSF) regarding Bordeaux's maintenance in the second-tier division.

The FFF asked the French football's financial watchdog, DNCG, to "exercise reinforced and regular financial control" of the club during the season.

"We welcome this decision, which is an immense source of relief for the club, for all of our players, and of course for our 300 employees, our partners and our fans, who have never stopped believing in our project and our determination to see it through," said Bordeaux Vice President Thomas Jacquemier. He added that the club wants to get back to Ligue 1 immediately.

Bordeaux was last in the 2021-22 Ligue 1 season and was relegated to Ligue 2.

But in June, Bordeaux was administratively relegated to the third-tier National 1 division for failing to fulfill financial requirements and appealed the demotion to the third league.

Founded in 1881, Bordeaux won the French top-tier league six times, the last in 2009.