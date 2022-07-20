Haberler Football Barcelona disclose details of Lewandowski's deal, set €500M buyout clause

Barcelona revealed details Tuesday on their new signing Robert Lewandowski's deal as the Spanish football powerhouse inserted a high release clause into the Polish star's contract.

Barcelona revealed details Tuesday on their new signing Robert Lewandowski's deal as the Spanish football powerhouse inserted a high release clause into the Polish star's contract.

"FC Barcelona and Bayern Munich have arrived at an agreement for the transfer of Robert Lewandowski for a total of €45 million + €5 million ($46 million + $5.1 million) in variables. The player will sign a contract with the Club for the next four seasons. The buyout clause has been set at €500 million (nearly $512 million)," Barcelona said in a statement.

Barcelona added that their new forward Lewandowski, 33, also passed his medical, and the Spanish club welcomed him on Twitter and Instagram.

Meanwhile, Bayern Munich also confirmed Lewandowski's move to Barcelona in a statement on their website.

The German club thanked the experienced forward for his service since 2014, posting a video on Twitter which includes Lewandowski's several goals for Bayern Munich.

Lewandowski arrived in Miami on Sunday to meet his new teammates and Barcelona President Joan Laporta as the team is currently in the US for their summer tour.

A Poland regular, Lewandowski also previously played for Germany's Borussia Dortmund.

He has scored 344 goals and produced 72 assists in 375 matches for Bayern Munich since 2014.

Lewandowski is a 10-time German Bundesliga champion, including two with Borussia Dortmund in 2011 and 2012.

He took the remaining eight Bundesliga championships with Bayern Munich from 2015 to 2022.

In addition, Lewandowski helped Bayern Munich win the 2020 UEFA Champions League title.

