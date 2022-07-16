Haberler Football Mahrez signs new Man City contract

Mahrez signs new Man City contract

Riyad Mahrez signed a two-year contract extension with Premier League champions Manchester City on Friday.

Football Haberleri Giriş Tarihi: 16 Temmuz 2022 Cumartesi 12:46
Mahrez signs new Man City contract

Riyad Mahrez signed a two-year contract extension with Premier League champions Manchester City on Friday.

Algeria winger Mahrez has been rewarded with a new deal that keeps him at City until 2025 after helping them retain the English title.

Since arriving from Leicester for £60 million ($71 million) four years ago, Mahrez has made 189 appearances for Pep Guardiola's side, scoring 63 goals and providing 45 assists.

The 31-year-old has won three Premier League titles, three League Cups and one FA Cup with City.

"I'm very happy to sign the new deal. I have enjoyed every single minute of my time here. It's a pleasure to be part of such an incredible club," Mahrez said.

"To have helped us achieve the success we have enjoyed in the past four seasons has been unforgettable and made us all hungry to look to achieve even more.

"I would also like to thank Pep, Txiki (Begiristain) and the coaching staff, both for the way they have helped me to develop as a player and for pushing me to continue to improve.

"Now I just want to try and play my part in helping us be successful next season and beyond."

Mahrez scored 24 goals for City in all competitions last season and looks set to play a key role this term following the departures of Gabriel Jesus and Raheem Sterling.

"Riyad has played a major part in our success in the four years since he joined us," City director of football Txiki Begiristain said.

"He is one of the most exciting wingers operating in the game and we are all very excited to know he will be part of our ongoing drive to try and achieve more success."

DİĞER
Son dakika Galatasaray haberleri: Galatasaray'dan yeni transfer! Takımda Kuzey Rüzgarı esecek...
Galatasaray'a Diagne piyangosu! Transfer oyuncuya kaldı...
Joshua King'den Fenerbahçe sözleri! "Keşke..."
Kartal'dan transfer harekatı!
SON DAKİKA
Anasayfa Anasayfa Beşiktaş Beşiktaş Fenerbahçe Fenerbahçe Galatasaray Galatasaray Trabzonspor Trabzonspor
CAS affirms football bans on Russian clubs
Vidal joins Flamengo after Inter exit
PİKA SENDROMU NEDİR? | Pika sendromu belirtileri neler, neden olur? Pika sendromunun tedavisi var mı? Besin olmayan maddeleri yiyenler dikkat!
ZAMLI EMEKLİ MAAŞLARI NE ZAMAN YATIRILACAK?
ZOR ÖLÜM 4 KONUSU NEDİR?
2
Fotomaç Keşfet
Son Dakika
Joshua King konuşuyor | CANLI Joshua King konuşuyor | CANLI 12:54
⚽GALATASARAY - SIGMA OLOMOUC MAÇI İZLE ⚽GALATASARAY - SIGMA OLOMOUC MAÇI İZLE 12:49
📺TRABZONSPOR - SLOVACKO MAÇI İZLE 📺TRABZONSPOR - SLOVACKO MAÇI İZLE 12:38
🏐TÜRKİYE İTALYA MAÇI İZLE 🏐TÜRKİYE İTALYA MAÇI İZLE 12:30
OH Leuven - Leicester City maçı ne zaman? OH Leuven - Leicester City maçı ne zaman? 12:25
Flaş transfer sözleri! "Teklif aldım" Flaş transfer sözleri! "Teklif aldım" 12:02
Daha Eski
Fenerbahçe hazırlıklarını sürdürüyor Fenerbahçe hazırlıklarını sürdürüyor 11:44
Marsilya - Norwich maçı ne zaman? Marsilya - Norwich maçı ne zaman? 11:23
Kartal'dan transfer harekatı! Kartal'dan transfer harekatı! 11:15
İtalyan ekibi F.Bahçe'ye teklifini yaptı! İşte önerilen rakam İtalyan ekibi F.Bahçe'ye teklifini yaptı! İşte önerilen rakam 11:12
Leipzig - Southampton maçı ne zaman? Leipzig - Southampton maçı ne zaman? 11:00
Tottenham - Sevilla maçı ne zaman? Tottenham - Sevilla maçı ne zaman? 10:23