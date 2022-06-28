Haberler Football Petr Cech steps down as Chelsea's technical and performance adviser

English Premier League club Chelsea confirmed the departure of Technical and Performance Adviser Petr Cech on Monday.

"Chelsea Football Club today announces that Petr Cech, Technical and Performance Advisor, will leave his role effective 30 June," Chelsea said in a statement.

"Since his appointment three years ago, Cech has provided advice and guidance on all football and performance matters throughout the Club, while strengthening the links between our men's and Academy teams," it added.

Cech, 40, is a former Chelsea goalkeeper who moved to the London club from France's Rennes in 2004.

The Czech regular played for Chelsea from 2004 to 2015.

During his 11-year spell at Chelsea, Cech won the UEFA Champions League title in 2012 and the UEFA Europa League title in 2013.

He also helped Chelsea win four English Premier League titles in 2005, 2006, 2010 and 2015.

Cech retired as a player at Arsenal in 2019.

