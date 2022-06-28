Haberler Football Brazilian midfielder Fernandinho returns to Athletico Paranaense after 17 years

Brazilian midfielder Fernandinho has returned to his first club Athletico Paranaense after 17 years.

"Welcome back, Fernandinho," the Brazilian club tweeted on Monday, confirming the signing of the 37-year-old.

Manchester City legend Fernandinho has won several trophies with the team including five English Premier League titles in 2014, 2018, 2019, 2021 and 2022.

Fernandinho played for Shakhtar Donetsk before moving to Manchester City in 2013.

The experienced midfielder helped the Ukrainian club win the 2009 UEFA Cup in Istanbul.

He played for Brazil in the 2014 and 2018 FIFA World Cup tournaments.


