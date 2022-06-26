Wayne Rooney resigns as Derby County manager

Former Everton, Manchester United and England forward Wayne Rooney on Friday stepped down as Derby County manager, with the club already relegated to England's third-tier football division.

"Wayne Rooney has today informed Derby County Football Club that he wishes to be relieved of his duties as first team manager with immediate effect," the club said in a statement.

"Today I met with the administrators to inform them of my decision that it was time for me to leave the club. In fairness to them, they tried tremendously hard to change my decision but my mind was made up," Rooney, 36, said.

"My time at the club has been a rollercoaster of emotions, both highs and lows, but I have to say that I have enjoyed the challenge."

He added that Derby County will need to be guided by someone with "fresh energy."

The club thanked him on Twitter for his service since late 2020.

Derby County were competing in the second-tier Championship division in the 2021-22 season but they faced a 21-point deduction for breaching the league's financial rules.

Then Derby County have been relegated to the League One in April after the Rams lost to Queens Park Rangers and Reading drew with Swansea.

Next season Derby County will play in England's third-tier division for the first time since 1986.

Rooney had his first manager experience at Derby County from November 2020 to June 2022.

He won 24 of his 85 games at Derby County, and handed 22 draws and 39 defeats.