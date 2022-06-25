Haberler Football Saint-Etienne lose 3 points, hit with 4-match stadium ban over fan violence

AS Saint-Etienne have lost three points after fans invaded the field last month in a match that resulted in the French side's relegation to the second-tier Ligue 2.

AS Saint-Etienne have lost three points after fans invaded the field last month in a match that resulted in the French side's relegation to the second-tier Ligue 2.

They received a six-point deduction with three suspended, the Ligue de Football Professionnel confirmed on Thursday after the crowd trouble that saw fans clash with police.

Saint-Etienne will also play their first four home matches without spectators at Geoffroy-Guichard, as two of the six-match ban they handed were suspended.

On May 30, Saint-Etienne lost the Ligue 1 Play-out Round Game 2 against Auxerre with 5-4 penalties and were relegated after 18 consecutive seasons in Ligue 1.

Following the defeat, their supporters clashed with police after marching the pitch to attack the players.

