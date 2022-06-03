Haberler Football Spanish midfielder Mata to leave Manchester United

34-year-old 3rd high-profile departure from English club confirmed this week.

Spanish midfielder Juan Mata is set to leave Manchester United after more than eight years at the Old Trafford, the English football club said on Thursday.

"Manchester United can confirm that Juan Mata will depart the club when his contract expires this summer," the Red Devils said in a statement. "Thank you for dedicating eight years of your career to United, Juan. Everyone at the club wishes you all the best for the future."

Mata moved to Manchester United from Chelsea in January 2014, and went on to play 285 matches, producing 51 goals and 47 assists.

The Spaniard helped the English club win the 2017 UEFA Europa League, and one English League Cup, English FA Cup, and Community Shield each.

He was part of the Spanish national team that clinched the 2010 FIFA World Cup before winning the European Championship (EURO) in 2012.

The 34-year-old also claimed the 2012 UEFA Champions League title and the 2013 Europa League trophy with Chelsea.

Mata is the third high-profile departure from the English club to be confirmed this week. Jesse Lingard and Paul Pogba are also leaving Manchester United when their contracts expire later this month.

