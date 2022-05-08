Haberler Football Liverpool drops 2 critical points in title race after 1-1 draw with Tottenham

Draw against Newcastle United on Sunday to be enough for Manchester City to go back to top of table.

Football Haberleri Giriş Tarihi: 08 Mayıs 2022 Pazar 09:02
Liverpool dropped two critical points in the Premier League title race after they were held to a 1-1 draw with Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday.

After the first half ended in a 0-0 draw, Son Heung-Min found the net for the visitors in the 56th minute before Luis Diaz scored the equalizer in the 74th minute at Anfield.

Having collected 83 points, Liverpool now leads Premier League with a goal difference but a draw against Newcastle United on Sunday will be enough for Manchester City to go back to the top of the table.

Deschamps and France to discuss deal after World Cup
Chelsea says Todd Boehly-led group to buy club in $5.2 bn deal
8 Mayıs 2022 barajlardaki doluluk oranı ne kadar oldu?
İSTANBUL NAMAZ VAKİTLERİ 2022 - İstanbul ezan saatleri
Çeyrek altın ne kadar? Gram altın kaç TL?
