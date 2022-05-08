Liverpool drops 2 critical points in title race after 1-1 draw with Tottenham

Liverpool dropped two critical points in the Premier League title race after they were held to a 1-1 draw with Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday.

After the first half ended in a 0-0 draw, Son Heung-Min found the net for the visitors in the 56th minute before Luis Diaz scored the equalizer in the 74th minute at Anfield.

Having collected 83 points, Liverpool now leads Premier League with a goal difference but a draw against Newcastle United on Sunday will be enough for Manchester City to go back to the top of the table.