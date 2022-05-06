Haberler Football Roma to play against Feyenoord in Europa Conference League final

Italian football club Roma will take on Dutch side Feyenoord in the UEFA Europa Conference League's first-ever final.

06 Mayıs 2022
Roma beat English opponents Leicester City 1-0 Thursday in the semifinal's second leg at Stadio Olimpico in Rome.

English forward Tammy Abraham scored the winning goal with a header and the Italian team won 2-1 on aggregate.

The first leg in England ended 1-1.

In another semifinal match, Dutch team Feyenoord drew 0-0 with France's Olympique Marseille at the Velodrome Stadium in Marseille, but the goalless draw enabled Feyenoord to secure a ticket to the final.

Feyenoord previously won the first leg 3-2 in Rotterdam.

The third-tier Europa Conference League made its debut this season, and its first-ever final will be held in the Albanian capital Tirana on May 25.

Roma and Feyenoord will vie for the 2022 Europa Conference League title at the 21,690-capacity National Arena.


