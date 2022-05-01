Haberler Football Influential football agent Mino Raiola dies at 54

Raiola's high-profile clients included Erling Haaland, Paul Pogba, Zlatan Ibrahimovic among other top stars.

Football Haberleri Giriş Tarihi: 01 Mayıs 2022 Pazar
Mino Raiola, one of world football's most influential agents, has died at the age of 54, his family announced on Saturday.

"In infinite sorrow we share the passing of the most caring and amazing football agent that ever was," the Raiola family said in a statement.

"Mino fought until the end with the same strength he put on negotiation tables to defend our players … His presence will be forever missed."

Raiola's high-profile clients included Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland, Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba, AC Milan forward Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Paris Saint-Germain duo Gianluigi Donnarumma and Marco Verratti.

PSG posted a condolence message on Twitter, hailing Raiola as "a charismatic sports agent."

The announcement from the Raiola family death came days after false reports of his passing went viral on social media and were even picked up by some news outlets.





Real Madrid beat Espanyol 4-0, become La Liga champions
European Leagues against UEFA's reform of Champions League




