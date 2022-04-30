Haberler Football European Leagues against UEFA's reform of Champions League

European Leagues against UEFA's reform of Champions League

The European Leagues body has criticized ruling body UEFA's reforms of the Champions League from 2024, in particular the increase in fixtures and the suggestion of giving two places to teams based on their historic records.

Football Haberleri Giriş Tarihi: 30 Nisan 2022 Cumartesi 07:56
European Leagues against UEFA's reform of Champions League
"The leagues are the backbone of European football," said Claus Thomsen, chairman of European Leagues during a press conference on Friday.

UEFA has said the Champions League should expand to 36 team from 32 from season 2024/25 and be contested in a league rather than group format featuring 100 games.

"Such an increase will damage the big majority of the clubs and only help a few," said Thomsen.

Additionally only current "sporting criteria" should secure access to the elite competition and not previous performance. "That is the heart and soul of football," said Thomsen. "That's why fans are excited for football every weekend."

UEFA wishes to award to places to clubs based on previous coefficients determined through previous performance in Europe and not league placing.

It is, in effect, a safety net for large clubs having a bad season.
DİĞER
Sibel Can'ın oğlu Engincan Ural evleniyor! Sibel Can ile Hakan Ural'ın oğlu Engincan Ural'dan düğün tarihi açıklaması!
Uğur Akkuş'un eski eşi Gonca Derin'in ‘görmemiş’ dediği Ebru Şallı'dan çok sert misilleme "Empati yoksunu ve anlayışsız"
Vida kararsızlığı!
Aslan'a transferde Nelsson müjdesi! Haziran ayında...
SON DAKİKA
Anasayfa Anasayfa Beşiktaş Beşiktaş Fenerbahçe Fenerbahçe Galatasaray Galatasaray Trabzonspor Trabzonspor
Klopp extends Liverpool deal until 2026
Liverpool earn 2-0 home win over Villarreal in CL semifinals
Trabzon bayram namazı saat kaçta?
Ankara bayram namazı saat kaçta?
Konya bayram namazı saat kaçta?
1
Fotomaç Keşfet
Son Dakika
O isme şok eleştiri! "İlk yarı Maradona ikinci yarı..." O isme şok eleştiri! "İlk yarı Maradona ikinci yarı..." 07:25
Belotti el yakıyor Belotti el yakıyor 06:15
Monaco seriyi eşitledi! Monaco seriyi eşitledi! 01:14
Monaco seriyi eşitledi! Monaco seriyi eşitledi! 01:14
B. Münih seriyi 5. maça taşıdı! B. Münih seriyi 5. maça taşıdı! 01:13
B. Münih seriyi 5. maça taşıdı! B. Münih seriyi 5. maça taşıdı! 01:13
Daha Eski
Serdar Aziz derbide yok Serdar Aziz derbide yok 01:06
Serdar Aziz derbide yok Serdar Aziz derbide yok 01:06
Sevilla ile Cadiz yenişemedi! Sevilla ile Cadiz yenişemedi! 01:04
Sevilla ile Cadiz yenişemedi! Sevilla ile Cadiz yenişemedi! 01:03
Toroğlu: Kartal bombayı Koç'a verdi! Toroğlu: Kartal bombayı Koç'a verdi! 00:56
Tosca'nın pozisyonu penaltı mı? Toroğlu açıkladı! Tosca'nın pozisyonu penaltı mı? Toroğlu açıkladı! 00:56