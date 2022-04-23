Brentford's Eriksen relishing 'special' reunion with Spurs

The Denmark international spent seven seasons at Tottenham from 2013 to 2020 before joining Italian club Inter Milan, where he played under current Spurs boss Antonio Conte and helped them win the Serie A title.

Eriksen joined Brentford as a free agent in January, nearly eight months after he suffered a cardiac arrest during a European Championship match.

"I can't wait. It's going to be special," Eriksen told Sky Sports on Friday.

"First of all, it's just being back playing football, then there's always the small bits in between of what is the goal. I'm definitely looking forward to Saturday for sure."

Eriksen has bagged one goal and two assists for Brentford in six appearances this season.

Asked if he would celebrate against Tottenham if he scores on Saturday, Eriksen said, "Probably not!"

Tottenham are fourth in the league on 57 points after 32 matches, while Brentford are 12th on 39 points after 33 games.