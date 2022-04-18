Haberler Football Van Dijk savours Liverpool’s shot at quadruple after injury struggles

Liverpool defender Virgil Van Dijk admits it would be a dream to win an “almost impossible” quadruple.

However, the influential centre back is more focused on not taking for granted what has been an incredible campaign so far, having missed so much football with a knee injury last season.

"All this talk about quadruple or treble is from the outside world and could put extra pressure on us," he said after Liverpool reached their first FA Cup final under Jürgen Klopp with victory over Manchester City.

"Nobody did the quadruple, there is a reason for it – because it is almost impossible to do.

"It's something that everyone would dream about, to win every competition you participate in, but we will see what it brings.

"City are still in the pole position in the league, we are facing Villarreal in the Champions League (semi-finals), who are going to be very difficult.

"Anything can happen, with other teams as well. We just take it day by day and game by game.

"It's also not something that we take for granted that everyone is fit."

Van Dijk's fitness and form has been the subject of scrutiny since he returned in August from 10 months out after surgery on the anterior cruciate ligament of his right knee.

The win over City was Liverpool's first victory over them in six meetings, having played out a pair of 2-2 draws already this season.

But with just one point separating the pair in the Premier League, defender Trent Alexander-Arnold does not believe it will have much of a psychological effect on the run-in.

"I don't think as a team we need performances to give us confidence," he said.

"We look around the dressing room, we look at the manager and the players we have got: it just speaks for itself.

"I can only speak for our mentality. Each game we have, we go into wanting to win and kind of expecting to win."

