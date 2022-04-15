Eintracht Frankfurt beat Barcelona to advance to Europa League semifinal

Eintracht Frankfurt advanced to the UEFA Europa League semifinal with a 4-3 aggregate win over Barcelona on Thursday.
Eintracht Frankfurt broke the deadlock in the fourth minute with a penalty goal from Filip Kostic at Camp Nou.
The German side doubled the lead when Rafael Santos Borre whipped a long-range shot from outside the box in the 36th minute.
Serbian midfielder Kostic scored again as he hit a powerful left-foot shot from close range in the 67th minute.
Sergio Busquets and Memphis Depay (penalty goal) each scored stoppage-time goals for Barca, but their efforts were not enough to help their side win the match.
Frankfurt defender Evan Ndicka was shown a red card in the 100th minute.
The German football side will face West Ham United while Leipzig will take on Rangers for the next stage.
Quarterfinal results
Atalanta - RB Leipzig : 1-1, 0-2
Barcelona - Eintracht Frankfurt : 1-1, 2-3
Olympique Lyon - West Ham United: 1-1, 0-3
Rangers - Braga : 0-1, 3-1