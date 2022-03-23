Haberler Football European South American champions to meet in Finalissima

European South American champions to meet in Finalissima

The Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) announced Tuesday on its website that it will organize a contest between the South American Football Confederation (CONMEBOL) and UEFA Cup of Champions.

Football Haberleri Giriş Tarihi: 23 Mart 2022 Çarşamba 08:08
European South American champions to meet in Finalissima

The Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) announced Tuesday on its website that it will organize a contest between the South American Football Confederation (CONMEBOL) and UEFA Cup of Champions.

The Finalissima, which will be played June 1 between UEFA EURO 2020 winners, Italy, and CONMEBOL Copa America 2021 winners, Argentina, at Wembley Stadium in London, was organized as a result of 'the long-standing partnership between UEFA and CONMEBOL', according to the European organization.

UEFA said the competition will serve as a catalyst for uniting countries, continents and cultures while demonstrating that football can be a force of good in "turbulent times."

The historic encounter was last held as the Artemio Franchi Cup in 1993 where Argentina, including Diego Maradona, defeated Denmark 5-4 on penalties after extra time ended 1-1 at Estadio Jose Maria Minella in Argentina.

Italy won EURO 2020 by defeating England 3-2 on penalties after extra time ended 1-1 at Wembley on July 11, 2021. Argentina grabbed the Copa America 2021 with 1-0 victory against Brazil at Maracana Stadium in Rio de Janeiro on July 10, 2021.


DİĞER
Son dakika: İsmail Kartal, Domenec Torrent'e fark attı! Dikkat çeken Vitor Pereira detayı...
Mehmet Dinçerler nişanda da kesenin ağzını açtı! Hadise’ye taktiği pırlanta bileziğin fiyatı dudak uçuklattı
SON DAKİKA
Anasayfa Anasayfa Beşiktaş Beşiktaş Fenerbahçe Fenerbahçe Galatasaray Galatasaray Trabzonspor Trabzonspor