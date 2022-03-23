European South American champions to meet in Finalissima

The Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) announced Tuesday on its website that it will organize a contest between the South American Football Confederation (CONMEBOL) and UEFA Cup of Champions.

The Finalissima, which will be played June 1 between UEFA EURO 2020 winners, Italy, and CONMEBOL Copa America 2021 winners, Argentina, at Wembley Stadium in London, was organized as a result of 'the long-standing partnership between UEFA and CONMEBOL', according to the European organization.

UEFA said the competition will serve as a catalyst for uniting countries, continents and cultures while demonstrating that football can be a force of good in "turbulent times."

The historic encounter was last held as the Artemio Franchi Cup in 1993 where Argentina, including Diego Maradona, defeated Denmark 5-4 on penalties after extra time ended 1-1 at Estadio Jose Maria Minella in Argentina.

Italy won EURO 2020 by defeating England 3-2 on penalties after extra time ended 1-1 at Wembley on July 11, 2021. Argentina grabbed the Copa America 2021 with 1-0 victory against Brazil at Maracana Stadium in Rio de Janeiro on July 10, 2021.