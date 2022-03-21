Barcelona hammer league leaders Real Madrid in El Clasico

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored two goals against Real Madrid, putting on an impressive performance in the league showdown.

The Barca forward from Gabon scored the opening goal in the 29th minute with a header that beat Real's goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois.

The visitors doubled the gap in the 38th minute as Uruguayan defender Ronald Araujo headed the ball to score for Barcelona.

Barcelona winger Ousmane Dembele assisted for both goals.

Barca led the first half 2-0.

After the half-time break, Spanish winger Ferran Torres fired a right-footed shot to the top corner in the 47th minute, making it 3-0 for Barcelona. Aubameyang assisted Torres.

Barcelona did not stop as they scored their fourth goal in the 51st minute with Aubameyang chipping the ball over Courtois in a one-on-one.

Aubameyang's goal was checked by the VAR (Video Assistant Referee) and Barcelona were awarded the goal. Torres assisted him.

As a result, Xavi Hernandez's men secured a 4-0 win over Real Madrid.

Leaders Real Madrid have 66 points in 29 matches.

Third-place Barcelona boosted their points to 54 in the league.

Sevilla are in second spot with 57 points.