FIFA allows Ukrainian players to move to foreign clubs outside of transfer window

The International Federation of Association Football (FIFA) announced Wednesday that Ukrainian players are now allowed to move to other clubs outside the country, even if the registration period is closed.

According to a statement on its official website, FIFA's transfer decision is a temporary one and recent developments in Ukraine have led to the need for further clarification concerning the registration of players of Ukrainian nationality with clubs affiliated to other member associations.

The federation added that they are calling for a rapid cessation of hostilities between Russia and Ukraine and will continue to monitor the situation in Ukraine closely to ensure that the regulatory framework reflects any developments.

The Russia-Ukraine war, which started on Feb. 24, has drawn international condemnation, led to financial restrictions on Moscow and spurred an exodus of global firms from Russia.

At least 726 civilians have been killed and 1,174 injured in Ukraine since the beginning of the war, according to the UN, while noting that conditions on the ground make it difficult to verify the true number.

More than 3 million people have also fled to neighboring countries, said the UN refugee agency.