FIFA revealed Friday the final three nominees for the Best Men's Player of the year.

FIFA announces final 3 nominees for Best Men's Player award

Polish striker Robert Lewandowski of Bayern Munich, Argentine winger Lionel Messi of Paris Saint-Germain, and Egyptian forward Mohamed Salah of Liverpool were named the last nominees for the award.

Chelsea's Sam Kerr, and Barcelona players Jennifer Hermoso and Alexia Putellas are the finalists for the women's award of 2021, the world football's governing body also said.

All the winners of 2021, including the recipients of the FIFA Fan Award and the FIFA Fair Play Award, will be crowned on Jan. 17 during a live broadcast from the FIFA headquarters in Zurich.


