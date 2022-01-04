English Premier League reports decline in positive COVID cases

"The League can today confirm that between Monday 27 December 2021 and Sunday 2 January 2022, 14,250 COVID-19 tests were administered on players and club staff. Of these, there were 94 new positive cases (0.65%). This is the first week-by-week decrease in positive results for eight weeks," it said in a statement.

According to the test results for the Dec. 20-26 period, the league previously confirmed that there were 103 positive cases, which was the highest figure recorded this season.

The Premier League has gone back to emergency measures and has increased the testing of players and club staff to daily.

The measures also include protocols such as wearing face coverings while indoors and observing social distancing.