Real Madrid says 4 more players tested COVID-19 positive

In a statement, Real Madrid said that Belgian goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois, Uruguayan midfielder Federico Valverde, French midfielder Eduardo Camavinga, and Brazilian winger Vinicius Junior tested positive for the virus.

Last week, the Whites said that Spanish midfielder Isco and Austrian defender David Alaba had caught the virus.

Earlier on Wednesday, Real Madrid's bitter rivals Barcelona said that Ousmane Dembele, Samuel Umtiti, Gavi joined Clement Lenglet, Dani Alves, Jordi Alba, and Alejandro Balde, who were infected with the coronavirus.

The COVID-19 cases are surging in Spain as the country has implemented new restrictions to stem the spread of the virus.

At a national level, masks are required both indoors and outdoors. The decisions to implement further restrictions are up to regional governments.

Some governments like Madrid and Castile and Leon, where infection rates are also higher than average, have ruled out implementing more measures ahead of the New Year's celebrations.