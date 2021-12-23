Real Madrid's Isco, Alaba test positive for coronavirus as club sees rise in cases

"Real Madrid C. F. confirm our players Isco and David Alaba have tested positive for COVID-19," the Spanish powerhouse said in a statement.

Spanish midfielder Isco has played for Real Madrid since 2013. Austrian defender Alaba left Bayern Munich to join Real Madrid on a free transfer in July.

Real Madrid reported last week that a few players and staff had the virus.

The Whites' Croatian midfielder Luka Modric and Brazilian left-back Marcelo tested positive Wednesday.

Spanish midfielder Marco Asensio, Welsh winger Gareth Bale, Ukrainian goalkeeper Andriy Lunin and Brazilian winger Rodrygo tested positive Thursday.

Assistant manager Davide Ancelotti previously contracted the deadly virus.