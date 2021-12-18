Haberler Football South America to join UEFA Nations League from 2024

South America to join UEFA Nations League from 2024

South American nations will be able to join the UEFA Nations League from 2024, UEFA vice-president Zbigniew Boniek has said, in a move that would undermine FIFA's planned biennial World Cup.

Football Haberleri Giriş Tarihi: 18 Aralık 2021 Cumartesi 08:53
South America to join UEFA Nations League from 2024

"This is the last Nations League in this format," Boniek said in an interview with the Polish sports news portal Meczyki published on Thursday.

"From 2024, CONMEBOL will join the Nations League. I don't yet know in what format," he said.

"It's being worked on," he said, adding that "this will make the Nations League even more important".

CONMEBOL is the continental governing body of football in South America, bringing together 10 countries including Argentina and Brazil.

Contacted by AFP, a UEFA spokesperson said that "UEFA is working on a number of projects with CONMEBOL, including a joint Nations League but nothing is finalised and no decisions have yet been made".

Boniek, a Polish football legend who played for Juventus and Roma in the 1980s, also coached the national team.

DİĞER
Kim Milyoner Olmak İster’e damga vurdu! Kim Milyoner Olmak İster’de sosyal medya fenomeninden şaşırtan cevap!
Trabzonspor evinde Hatayspor'u konuk ediyor! Avcı'nın Hatayspor karşısındaki muhtemel 11'i belli oldu
SON DAKİKA
Anasayfa Anasayfa Beşiktaş Beşiktaş Fenerbahçe Fenerbahçe Galatasaray Galatasaray Trabzonspor Trabzonspor