Lionel Messi wins Ballon d'Or for 7th time

Argentine superstar Lionel Messi received the 2021 Ballon d'Or award Monday for a record seventh time.

Messi was given the coveted award during a ceremony at the Theatre du Chatelet in Paris, beating Bayern Munich's Robert Lewandowski, Chelsea's Jorginho and Real Madrid's Karim Benzema.

The Argentine player received the award in 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2015 and 2019, adding one more Ballon d'Or for the Best FIFA Men's Player in 2021.

This year has been a challenging but successful one for Messi, who has scored 41 goals and 17 assists in 56 appearances.

Messi, who was the winner, top scorer and best player at the 2021 Copa America, lifted the Copa Del Rey and became the Spanish La Liga top scorer.

The 34-year-old Argentine joined Paris Saint-Germain from Barcelona in August.

Lewandowski, who produced 48 goals in 40 appearances for Bayern Munich last season, received the Best Forward award.

PSG goalie Gianluigi Donnarumma, who was crowned UEFA's Player of the Tournament for EURO 2020 in July, received the Yachine Trophy at Ballon d'Or 2021 for the best men's goalkeeper in world football.

In addition to them, Barcelona midfielder Alexia Putellas claimed the Women's Ballon d'Or.

Each year, France Football magazine awards its Ballon d'Or trophy to the world's best football player.

The Ballon d'Or was organized by FIFA and France Football until 2015. They split, and FIFA set up its own awards, which have been held since 2016.

The ceremony was held for the first time in two years tonight after last season's ceremony was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.