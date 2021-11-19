Rangers name van Bronckhorst new manager

"Giovanni van Bronckhorst has today agreed to become the 17th permanent manager of Rangers Football Club," the team said on Twitter.

"The 46 year-old former Light Blues player is a hugely respected and vastly experienced figure in the game, and joins Gers subject to receipt of a work permit," they added on their website.

The former Dutch national made appearances for the Rangers during his playing career from 1998 to 2001, winning two league titles.

He also played for Arsenal and Barcelona in the English Premier League and La Liga, respectively, and he worked as Feyenoord's manager, leading the Dutch club to the Eredivisie title in 2017.

After winning the Scottish Premiership in 2021 without suffering a defeat under Gerrard, the Rangers sit atop the league table this season with 30 points in 13 matches.