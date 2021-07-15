Turkish Super Lig's 2020-21 fixtures unveiled

Reigning champ Besiktas will begin at home, Vodafone Park, hosting Caykur Rizespor in Istanbul.
Fenerbahce and Galatasaray will start the season with away matches against newcomers.
The Yellow Canaries will take on Adana Demirspor while the Lions will play Giresunspor.
The first derby will be played between Besiktas and Galatasaray on matchday 10 at Vodafone Park.
Seen as one of the biggest derbies in the world, Galatasaray will host Fenerbahce at Turk Telekom Arena in a Week-13 match.
In week 17, Fenerbahce will take on Besiktas at Ulker Stadium.
Fixtures for Week 1:
Giresunspor - Galatasaray
Vavacars Fatih Karagumruk - Gaziantep
Besiktas - Caykur Rizespor
Yeni Malatyaspor - Trabzonspor
Fraport TAV Antalyaspor - Goztepe
Sivasspor - Ittifak Holding Konyaspor
Adana Demirspor - Fenerbahce
Medipol Basaksehir - Alanyaspor
Altay - Kayserispor
Atakas Hatayspor - Kasimpasa