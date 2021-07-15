Turkish Super Lig's 2020-21 fixtures unveiled

Reigning champ Besiktas will begin at home, Vodafone Park, hosting Caykur Rizespor in Istanbul.

Fenerbahce and Galatasaray will start the season with away matches against newcomers.

The Yellow Canaries will take on Adana Demirspor while the Lions will play Giresunspor.

The first derby will be played between Besiktas and Galatasaray on matchday 10 at Vodafone Park.

Seen as one of the biggest derbies in the world, Galatasaray will host Fenerbahce at Turk Telekom Arena in a Week-13 match.

In week 17, Fenerbahce will take on Besiktas at Ulker Stadium.

Fixtures for Week 1:

Giresunspor - Galatasaray

Vavacars Fatih Karagumruk - Gaziantep

Besiktas - Caykur Rizespor

Yeni Malatyaspor - Trabzonspor

Fraport TAV Antalyaspor - Goztepe

Sivasspor - Ittifak Holding Konyaspor

Adana Demirspor - Fenerbahce

Medipol Basaksehir - Alanyaspor

Altay - Kayserispor

Atakas Hatayspor - Kasimpasa