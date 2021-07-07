Argentina to face Brazil in Copa America final

On Tuesday, Argentina beat Colombia on penalties following a 1-1 draw in the regular time in a semifinal.

Lautaro Martinez scored a right-footed strike in the area for Argentina in the seventh minute at Estadio Nacional De Brasilia, Brazil. Lionel Messi assisted him.

Colombia pulled the level in the 61st minute as midfielder Luis Diaz scored in a narrow angle.

The regular time ended 1-1 so the penalty shootout decided the winner.

Argentina won 3-2 on penalties to reach the final to be played at Maracana Stadium in Rio de Janeiro on Saturday.

Before the final, Colombia will take on Peru in the third-place play-off on July 9 at Estadio Nacional De Brasilia.

Brazil are the defending Copa America champions.