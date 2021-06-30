Belgium vs. Italy in EURO 2020, title favorites to clash in last 8

Belgium and Italy, the favorites for this year's title, each had a flawless run in the EURO 2020, winning all their matches so far.

Called the Red Devils, Belgium won Group B with nine points, beating Russia 3-0, Denmark 2-1, and Finland 2-0.

In the Round of 16, Belgium eliminated the EURO 2016 champions Portugal 1-0 in Seville.

The Red Devils reached the quarterfinals in the EURO 2016 held in France.

They were in the same group with Italy as in the previous meeting Azzurri beat the Red Devils 2-0 in a Group E match in Lyon.

Similar to Belgium, Italy won the EURO 2020 Group A after three wins out of three matches.

The Italians beat Turkey 3-0, Switzerland 3-0, and Wales 1-0 in the group phase and did not concede any goal.

In the Round of 16, Italy barely beat Austria 2-1 in extra time to qualify for the EURO 2020 quarterfinals.

Italy -- the 2000 and 2012 runners-up in the European championships -- were previously eliminated in the EURO 2016 quarterfinals.

Italy dominant versus Belgium

In the head-to-head comparison, Italy are dominant as Azzurri had 14 wins against Belgium in history.

Meanwhile, Belgium bagged four victories. The rest four games ended as draw.

Italy scored 43 goals but conceded 24 from Belgium.

The Belgium vs. Italy showdown will be held at the Football Arena Munich in Germany at 1900GMT on Friday, July 2.

The winning team will take on Switzerland or Spain on Tuesday, July 6.

EURO 2020 quarterfinals

The last eight phase will kick off Friday.

The first match of the quarterfinals will be between Switzerland and Spain at Saint Petersburg Stadium in Russia.

The quarterfinals' fixtures are as follows:

Friday

Switzerland - Spain at 1600GMT in Saint Petersburg

Belgium - Italy at 1900GMT in Munich

Saturday

Czech Republic - Denmark at 1600GMT in Baku

Ukraine - England at 1900GMT in Rome