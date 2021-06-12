Haberler Football Italy seal easy 3-0 win over Turkey in EURO 2020 opener

Italy clinched an easy 3-0 victory against on Friday in the opening match of the .

Italy had a strong start to the match as Napoli winger Lorenzo Insigne missed a goal-scoring opportunity in the 17th minute.

Five minutes later, Turkish goalie Ugurcan Cakir pulled off an incredible reflex save on a header from .

Cakir made another save to deny in the 43rd minute.

Neither team was able to break the deadlock in the first half at .

But in minute 53, scoring was opened with an own goal from Turkish defender .

Italy doubled the gap when netted from close-range in the 66th minute.

In the 79th minute, Insigne fired a close-range missile to clinch the shutout.

