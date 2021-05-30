Haberler Football Chelsea beat Manchester City 1-0 to win Champions League title

Chelsea beat Manchester City 1-0 to win Champions League title

The London side made a great start to the game as missed two huge chances in the first 15 minutes.

Chelsea center-back Thiago Silva, the oldest player on the pitch, was subbed off due to injury and replaced by in the 39th minute.

After receiving a long ball from , rounded Ederson to put Chelsea 1-0 ahead in the 42nd minute and scored his first-ever goal.

The first half ended 1-0 in front of 16,500 fans at the in Portugal's Porto.

In the second half, City were forced to make into their first change after was injured and manager subbed him off for in the 60th minute.

In the 73rd minute, Chelsea could double their lead, but Pulisic missed another massive chance when he was one-on-one with Ederson.

failed to score in the remaining of the game and the final ended 1-0, which means Chelsea claimed their second Champions League trophy.

They won their first title in 2012 by beating Bayern Munich on penalties.



