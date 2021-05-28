Juventus sack Pirlo after disappointing season

Juventus thanked Pirlo for his services since last August, when he was appointed head coach, replacing former manager Maurizio Sarri.

"A few months ago, Andrea Pirlo, an icon of world football, began his new adventure, his first as a coach," it said in a statement.

"To do this, first of all, it takes courage, as well as awareness of one's own means, especially in a period marked by thousands of difficulties, with the world forced by the pandemic to reinvent its own rules day after day."

Under Pirlo, Juventus won the Italian Super Cup and the Coppa Italia but failed to meet expectations in the league and their nine-year dominance ended after finishing the season in fourth place.

Juventus wished the 42-year-old manager good luck for the future.

"For all this, for the courage, the dedication, the passion with which he demonstrated every day, our thanks go to the Maestro, the Coach and to Andrea, that really comes from the heart. As well as our good luck for the future that will surely be a wonderful one."