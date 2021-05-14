2023 UEFA Champions League final to be in Istanbul

A source in the Turkish Football Federation (TFF), who asked not to be named, said an official announcement in this regard is expected soon. The tournament final was originally scheduled to be held in Munich's Allianz Arena, the home of Bayern Munich.

But, according to the source, the TFF and UEFA held talks after the 2021 final moved from Istanbul to Portugal's Porto amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The parties also "reached" an agreement that the 2021 UEFA Super Cup in August will be organized in Istanbul.

The Vodafone Park Stadium in Istanbul -- Besiktas' home ground -- hosted the 2019 Super Cup that Liverpool won, beating Chelsea on penalties.

Last September, UEFA said the Northern Irish capital Belfast was picked to be the host city of the 2021 Super Cup.

UEFA board is expected to announce the venue changes after its first meeting soon.

UEFA relocates 2021 Champions League final

UEFA on Thursday said the 2021 Champions League final on May 29 will be played in Portugal rather than Turkey due to COVID-19.

"The UCL final between Manchester City and Chelsea will now be held at the Estadio do Dragao in Porto. 6,000 fans of each team will be able to attend," UEFA said on Twitter.

"The UCL final was scheduled to be at the Ataturk Olympic Stadium in Istanbul but, following the UK government's decision to place Turkey on its red list of travel destinations, staging the final there would have meant none of the clubs' domestic fans would be able to travel."

UEFA also thanked Turkish football authorities for their cooperation and comprehension.

Turkey began a 17-day lockdown on April 29 that will last until May 17, also covering this week's Eid al-Fitr holidays.

One of the largest stadiums in Portugal, Estadio do Dragao (Dragon Stadium) is the home of Porto that has a capacity for over 50,000 spectators.

The venue was built for the UEFA EURO 2004 tournament.