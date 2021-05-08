Yilmaz carrying Lille to huge victory over 10-man Lens

Lille scored the opener when Yilmaz converted a penalty kick in the 4th minute at Lens' Stade Bollaert-Delelis.

In minute 40, Yilmaz made a classy long finish from outside the penalty box to make it 2-0.

Canadian forward Jonathan David rounded out the scoring when he made a close-range shot in the 61st minute.

Lens defender Clement Michelin was shown a red card in the 35th minute.

With 15 goals, Yilmaz is among the highest goal scorers at age 35 or older in the top 5 European leagues this season, behind Juventus' Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo who has 27.

Ligue 1 leaders Les Dogues increased their points to 79 after 36 games.

Lille have a big advantage as Les Dogues will play Saint-Etienne at home next weekend, then visit Angers in the last match week.

Saint-Etienne and Angers are in mid-table in the French Ligue 1 Uber Eats standings.

Second-place Paris Saint-Germain and No. 3 seed Monaco will each play away matches on matchday 36.

Paris Saint-Germain, who have 75 points, will take on Rennes while Monaco, who racked up 71 points, will play Reims on Sunday.