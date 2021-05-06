Haberler Football Manchester City, Chelsea to square off in Champions League final in Istanbul

Chelsea will meet in the UEFA final after a 3-1 win on aggregate over on Wednesday.

Goals from and secured a 2-0 victory for the hosts to eliminate 13-time winner in the semifinal at .

Chelsea will play their first final since 2012 as reached their first final after eliminating Paris Saint-Germain 4-1 on aggregate.

Chelsea manager became the first manager in the history of the Champions League and European Cup to move to the final in two successive seasons with different clubs.

Last season, Tuchel guided Paris Saint-Germain to qualify for the final, but his team lost to Bayern Munich 1-0 in Lisbon.

İSTANBUL READY TO HOST TWO PREMIER LEAGUE TEAMS

The two Premier League sides will face off at Istanbul's Ataturk Olympic Stadium to be crowned the best of Europe on May 29. Turkey's Youth and Sports Minister Mehmet Muharrem Kasapoglu posted a message on Twitter following the game. "City of the most memorable moments awaits you!" he said.



