Haberler Football Barcelona win 2021 Copa del Rey

win 2021 Copa del Rey

won the 2021 Copa del Rey with a 4-0 victory against late Saturday.

Football Haberleri Giriş Tarihi: 18 Nisan 2021 Pazar 10:51
Barcelona win 2021 Copa del Rey

Barca earned the Spanish King's Cup trophy, scoring all their goals in the second half of the final at , . French star scored the opener with a left-footed shot in the near post in the 59th minute to give the lead.

Dutch midfielder doubled the gap with a diving header in the 63rd minute. Argentine superstar netted two goals in the 68 and 72 minutes to seal the win.

Barcelona won the Spanish Cup 31 times to be the most successful club in the domestic tournament.

lost their second Spanish Cup final in two weeks.

bagged the 2020 Copa del Rey in a delayed final, beating Athletic Bilbao 1-0 in Seville on April 3.

The 2020 final was postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

SON DAKİKA