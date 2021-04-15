Haberler Football Man City bag semifinal ticket in Champions League

bag semifinal ticket in

English football club qualified for the UEFA semifinals Wednesday, eliminating Germany's Borussia in a 2-1 away victory.

Football Haberleri Giriş Tarihi: 15 Nisan 2021 Perşembe 10:20
Man City bag semifinal ticket in Champions League

Home team 's 17-year-old English midfielder scored the opening goal in the 15th minute at .

Bellingham became the youngest scorer in Dortmund's history as the club confirmed it on social media.

In the 52nd minute, were awarded a penalty kick after Dortmund's German midfielder handballed in the area.

After a VAR (Video Assistant Referee) check, 's Algerian midfielder successfully converted the penalty to equalize in the 55th minute.

Man City came back in the 75th minute as English midfielder fired a left-footed low shot to make it 2-1 for his team.

The English club secured the victory in Germany to win 4-2 on aggregate, ending Dortmund's journey in Europe.

Manchester City will play against France's Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in the semifinals.

In the other match of the night, Spanish club eliminated English side Liverpool despite a 0-0 draw at Liverpool's Anfield Stadium. Real Madrid previously bagged a 3-1 win in the first leg in Madrid.

Real Madrid will face another English club, , in the next stage. Similar to the previous rounds, the semifinals will have two legs as the first leg matches will be played in April. The 2021 Champions League final will be held at Istanbul's Ataturk Olympic Stadium in May.

Champions League semifinals:

Paris Saint-Germain - Manchester City

Real Madrid - Chelsea



Kaynak: AA_ING

SON DAKİKA