Czech football club defender has been banned for 10 games for racist behavior, announced on Wednesday.

Czech footballer Kudela gets 10-game racism ban

A one-match provisional suspension given to Kudela last week is also included in the sanction, the European football's governing body said. He was forced to miss the quarterfinal first leg against Arsenal on April 8, which ended in a 1-1 draw.

An investigation was conducted by a ethics and disciplinary inspector after Kudela and Rangers midfielder clashed at the end of the last 16 second leg match in Glasgow's Ibrox Stadium on March 18.

Kamara has also been suspended for three matches "for assaulting another player."


