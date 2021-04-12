Haberler Football Real Madrid winger Lucas Vazquez injured

winger suffered a cruciate ligament injury in his knee, the Spanish football powerhouse said on Sunday.

Giriş Tarihi: 12 Nisan 2021 Pazartesi 13:25
In a statement, said "he has been diagnosed with a sprain to the posterior cruciate ligament in his left knee."

The 29-year-old's return is now uncertain.

This season, scored two goals and made eight assists in 34 appearances for Real Madrid.

Vazquez has helped Real Madrid win three UEFA Champions League titles in a row (2016, 2017 and 2018). He was also the Spanish champion in 2017 and 2020.

Meanwhile, football data website Transfermarkt said that Real Madrid regulars-Spanish captain and Belgian winger -still have injury problems.

Moreover, the team's French central defender contracted the coronavirus this week.



