Real Madrid victorious in El Clasico

beat 2-1 to win Spain's El Clasico on Saturday in a rain-hit match.

French star scored the opener with a magical heel touch in minute 13 at the Alfredo Di Stefano Stadium in Madrid. 's German midfielder put the ball into the net from on a free-kick in the 28th minute as the Whites doubled the lead.

Barcelona showed signs of a comeback in the 60th minute when scored. Near the end of the match, Real Madrid were down to 10 men when Brazilian midfielder Casemiro was sent off after a foul.

Real Madrid secured the victory to top standings with 66 points, equaling city rivals . Third-place Barcelona have 65 points in 30 matches. Second-place Atletico Madrid will visit .



