Netherlands trash Gibraltar with 7-0 on road

The Dutch team forward Memphis Depay netted twice in the comfortable win at Gibraltar's Victoria Stadium.

Steven Berghuis, Luuk de Jong, Georginio Wijnaldum, Donyell Malen and Donny van de Beek each scored one in the win against Gibraltar.

In another Group game, Norway beat Montenegro 1-0 as Alexander Sorloth produced a goal for the Norwegian team at Montenegro's Stadion Pod Goricom.

GROUP G:

TEAM W L D P 1-Turkey 2 0 1 7 2-Netherlands 2 1 0 6 3-Montenegro 2 1 0 6 4-Norway 2 1 0 6 5-Latvia 0 2 1 1 6-Gibraltar 0 3 0 0

In A Group A game, Belgium grabbed an 8-0 huge victory against Belarus at Heverlee's King Power at Den Dreef Stadion.

Belgium remained at the top of the Group with seven points, ahead of the Czech Republic, which have four points.

Tuesday results:

Group A

Azerbaijan - Serbia: 1-2

Luxemburg - Portugal: 1-3

Group E

Belgium - Belarus: 8-0

Wales - Czech Republic: 1-0

Group G

Gibraltar - Netherlands: 0-7

Montenegro - Norway: 0-1

Turkey - Latvia: 3-3

Group H

Greek Cypriot adm. - Slovenia: 1-0

Slovakia - Russia: 2-1

Croatia - Malta: 3-0