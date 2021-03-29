Haberler Football Canada v Cayman Islands World Cup qualifier postponed over COVID-19 tests

qualifying match between and the Cayman Islands originally set for Sunday in Bradenton, , has been rescheduled due to the absence of appropriate COVID-19 test results among the Cayman camp, has said.

Canada v Cayman Islands World Cup qualifier postponed over COVID-19 tests

that was scheduled to kick off a 4 p.m. ET (2100 GMT) will now be held at 6 p.m. ET on Monday pending COVID-19 protocols being met.

"This decision has been taken to ensure the safety of all participants in the match," said in a statement.

Before each game, teams are required to provide negative COVID-19 tests for all players and staff taken no earlier than 72 hours prior to accessing the venue.

Soccer said in a statement that it engaged a laboratory to be on-site with the team to conduct its testing and that all its staff and players received negative testing prior to arriving and while in camp in .

Canada began their qualifying campaign for the 2022 World Cup with a 5-1 win last Thursday against Bermuda while the Cayman Islands lost 3-0 to Suriname last Wednesday.

The six group winners advance to the second round where they compete in a home-and-away playoff during the second half of the June 2021 FIFA window to complete the eight-team final round.



