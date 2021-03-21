Guardiola plans short breather before City resume battle for trophies

The 2-0 win over Everton, achieved in the last 10 minutes on Saturday thanks to goals from Ilkay Gundogan and substitute Kevin De Bruyne, meant the club have reached the last four in the competition three years running for the first time since 1932.

With the international break now kicking in Guardiola will put aside his near-obsessive addiction to football to take some time off before he begins planning for the next phase on their route towards a quadruple.

"In this next four or five days I will not think about football or watch games and then at the end of the first week and the second week we will start preparing for Leicester and (the Champions League quarter-final against) Borussia Dortmund," he said.

Guardiola's main concern will be the health of his players as they jet off for matches for their countries.

As they are leaving the strictly-controlled Premier League coronavirus bubble the Spaniard is keeping his fingers crosses similar measures are in place with national teams to minimise the risk to players.

"I hope they can come back and stay safe and well, not just for us but for them," he added.

"Of course we have had incredible control but people are travelling so we spoke about this and told them to be careful.

"We are lucky in England that it is the best country, along with the United States, to vaccinate a lot of people and that makes our lives easier.

"Hopefully the people who go abroad come back safe."