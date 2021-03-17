Ibrahimovic set for Swedish national team return

"For the first time since 2016, Zlatan Ibrahimovic will be a part of Swedish national team squad," according to manager Janne Andersson.

Sweden presented the team on the Swedish football body's website for the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Georgia and Kosovo and friendly against Estonia.

Ibrahimovic, 39, scored 62 goals in 116 matches for Sweden but left the national team after the UEFA EURO 2016.

He has scored 16 goals in 21 appearances this season.

In addition to AC Milan, Ibrahimovic played for many European clubs, including Paris Saint-Germain, Inter Milan, Juventus, Ajax Amsterdam, Manchester United and Barcelona.

Ibrahimovic was a Los Angeles Galaxy player during the 2018-2020 seasons.