Ibrahimovic set for Swedish national team return

striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic was named to the Swedish national football team on .

"For the first time since 2016, Zlatan Ibrahimovic will be a part of Swedish national team squad," according to manager .

presented the team on the Swedish football body's website for the against Georgia and Kosovo and friendly against .

Ibrahimovic, 39, scored 62 goals in 116 matches for Sweden but left the national team after the UEFA EURO 2016.

He has scored 16 goals in 21 appearances this season.

In addition to , Ibrahimovic played for many European clubs, including Paris Saint-Germain, Inter Milan, , , and .

Ibrahimovic was a player during the 2018-2020 seasons.



