Argentine winger Di Maria extends deal with PSG

Paris Saint-Germain () winger Angel on Friday renewed his contract with the club.

"Angel extends his contract until 2022. Paris Saint-Germain is delighted to announce that has signed a one-year contract extension, with an option of a second year," the French club said in a statement. A former player, Di Maria, 33, joined in 2015.

Di Maria scored 87 goals in 248 appearances. He produced 99 assists for the Paris club as well. The Argentine international helped PSG win four . , Di Maria won the 2012 Spanish La Liga and 2014 UEFA Champions League with Real Madrid. He scored 20 goals in 104 international matches for his native .



