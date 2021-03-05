Juventus midfielder Bentancur positive for coronavirus

The 23-year-old midfielder played in Juventus's 3-0 win over Spezia on Tuesday. "During the checks provided for by the protocol in force, Rodrigo Bentancur has tested positive for Covid 19," Juventus said in a statement.

"The footballer is in isolation and asymptomatic." Third-placed Juventus play Lazio in Serie A on Saturday before the second leg of their Champions League last 16 tie against Porto in Turin on March 9.

"The club is in contact with the relevant health authorities for the definition of an effective implementation of the protocols required to allow the training and competition activities of the Team Group," Juventus added.